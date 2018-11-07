



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Prince Charles to caution President Muhammadu Buhari against rigging the 2019 elections.





Charles and his wife, duchess of Cornwall, arrived Nigeria for a three-day visit on Tuesday.





They were received by Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.





Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP, called on the prince of Wales to prevail on the president “on the continued violation of human rights, siege on democratic institutions, political intolerance and stifling of opposition and free speech in the country under his administration.

“We also call on Prince Charles to take President Buhari to task on his administration’s cavernous corruption, disobedience to court orders, as well as its divisive proclivities, aloofness and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians leading to escalation of violence, etc.





“Furthermore, we urge the British leader to counsel President Buhari not to attempt to rig the 2019 Presidential election but be ready to accept his imminent defeat in the polls, since it is clear that Nigerians have rejected him because of his incompetence and ineptitude.





“The British leader is invited to note that the Buhari administration has reversed all the political and social gains made by Nigeria since independence while pushing the nation to the brinks with its anti-democratic tendencies and desperation to hang on to power beyond 2019.”