Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, says one of the brand logos for All Progressives Congress (APC) “next level” campaign was designed by the opposition.





While speaking via AIT on Tuesday, Keyamo dismissed the “next level” logo, which had been tweeted by the president, and retweeted by the presidency Twitter handle.





He said the next level campaign logo advertised in many national newspapers, and used on the official brochure of the APC next level campaign is the official logo of the Buhari camaign.





The senior advocate of Nigeria added that the other logo, which has its arrow protruding from the letter V was designed by the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Look at the next level, you will see that it is totally different from what they are showing. Look at the official one released,” Keyamo said, showing the logo below:

“They themselves went to steal a logo, they themselves crafted it as if it was our own, promoted it on social media, that we stole it. Fraud, fraud, you see the fraud that is going on?”





He said the arrow that goes up in the fake “logo comes from the letter ‘V’, not letter X, as in what he regarded as the original logo.





“You see the fraud going on on social media, from the PDP supporters? You see the difference?” Keyamo added.





He immediately dismissed the logo, which showed the arrow protruding from the letter V, as shown below.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its supporters had accused the APC of plagiarising the logo of a school in the US, The Rex Institute.





However, checks showed that the logo dismissed by Keyamo was also tweeted by President Muhammadu Buhari verified personal account, @Mbuhari, as shown below:



