His defection was announced on the floor of the Senate by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan.
The news was shared on the verified Twitter handle of the Senate, @NGRSenate.
Senate tweeted, “Senator Ahmad Lawan announces the defection of Senator Joshua Lidani from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.”
See tweet:
Senator Ahmad Lawan announces the defection of Senator Joshua Lidani from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).#TodayInSenatePlenary
— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) November 28, 2018
