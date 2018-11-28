Senator Joshua Lidani, representing Gombe South constituency, on Wednesday, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.His defection was announced on the floor of the Senate by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan.The news was shared on the verified Twitter handle of the Senate, @NGRSenate.Senate tweeted, “Senator Ahmad Lawan announces the defection of Senator Joshua Lidani from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.”See tweet:Senator Ahmad Lawan announces the defection of Senator Joshua Lidani from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).#TodayInSenatePlenary— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) November 28, 2018