



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday “sternly” warned the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his smear campaign against its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.





PDP warned the former Lagos State governor, “not to draw himself out by joining in the smear campaign and unsavoury comments” against Abubakar.





Tinubu, who had yesterday dismissed the strategic meeting held by Abubakar in Dubai had said, “We don’t fear. Whether it is in the jungle, or it is in Dubai or it is in Abu Dhabi, people are free to meet and strategise in any way they want but we are not going back to the illusion of the PDP.





However, PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement warned Tinubu not to reduce himself by engaging in, “indecorous utterances,”





The terse statement reads, “Asiwaju, as an elder, should not reduce his pedigree by engaging in indecorous utterances which has become the trademark of his dysfunctional party.





“It is also instructive to state that a person of Asiwaju status can conduct his political activities without recourse to indecent language that is lacking in respect for a personality, such as Atiku, whom Nigerians, across board, have generally resolved to be their next President.





“For the avoidance of doubt, despite the ludicrous disposition of APC and its leaders towards the 2019 Election campaign, the repositioned PDP and our presidential candidate remain committed to our promise to focus on solutions to the myriad of problems facing our people and transform their lives for the better.





“We, therefore, caution Asiwaju Tinubu to redirect the discourse of his party to productive issues instead of this unbridled resort to lies, deception, beguilement, propaganda, smear campaign and uncouth language, which Nigerians now resent.”