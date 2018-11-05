



Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, says the People Democratic Party (PDP) are looking for the examiners who marked the president’s WAEC scripts in 1961.





The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who was making comments on the certificate of the president, and critics stance on it, said the opposition is still trying to ascertain Buhari’s results.





“The dumbest comments I’ve read about the now dead issue of PMB’s WAEC result is to say WAEC forged its own document,” Keyamo said via Twitter.





“Where there’s ONLY ONE body authorized by law to issue a document, it can only make mistakes or clerical errors on it (I don’t concede that here) but cannot forge it.

The barrister said, on a lighter note, that the PDP is flying US investigators to Dubai to hunt for the examiners who marked President Buhari scripts back in 1961.





“On a lighter note, we understand the opposition is now hunting for the examiners who marked PMB’s scripts in 1961 to ascertain whether the grades in PMB’s WAEC result tallies with the marks they actually gave him.





“They’re flying in some US investigators to Dubai for consultation”.





There have been weeks of controversy over the president certificate — or lack of it, but the controversy was put to rest by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), who presented a certificate of attestation to the president last week.