The South-South Zonal Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Patrick Egbede, has resigned from the party.Egbede, who is from Cross River State, announced his resignation from the party in a letter dated October 25, 2018, and addressed to the zonal National Vice Chairman of the party.In the three-paragraph letter, he said, “I wish to inform you of my decision to formally resign from the Peoples Democratic Party.“I had joined the party and remained with the party since inception in 1998.”In the letter, Egbede, attributed his decision to some unnamed personal reasons.But in an interview with newsmen, he attributed his decision in part to the ambition of the immediate past State Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr. Jude Ngaji, to go to the National Assembly.