



The fact-finding committee set up by the Ekiti State government to look into the running of the State Broadcasting Service (BSES) has swung into action on how the corporation was ran under the last administration.





The panel summoned former Special Assistant to then governor Fayose on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, who also headed BSES between October 2014 and July 2018, to shed light on how the station was run in the period under review.





The corporation was shut by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over alleged serial breach of broadcasting code.





According to a letter signed by the Panel’s Secretary, Alhaji T.I. Ganiyu, Olayinka is expected to appear on Tuesday, 13th November at 11.00 am.





The letter reads: “As parts of the efforts of the state government to reposition the BSES, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, inaugurated a Fact-finding Committee on Friday, 2nd November, 2018 to examine the adherence of the BSES to the enabling law and the NBC broadcasting code as well as other related issues.





” The Committee has since swung into action immediately after its inauguration. As the head of the broadcasting station in the previous administration, I have been directed to invite you for a briefing with the Committee on issues relating to the closure of the broadcasting station.





“Kindly note that your briefing will in no small measure assist the Committee in its fact-finding assignment for the improvement of the station.”





The venue of the sitting is the Conference Hall of the Bureau of Transformation, Service Delivery and Strategy, Ado Ekiti.





The corporation was earlier fined N500,000 for breach of broadcasting code which was not paid before it was finally closed down on July 14 over alleged declaration of the result of the governorship election by former Governor Ayo Fayose when collation was still ongoing.





The NBC had also written a letter to Olayinka demanding explanation on why he accepted to serve as the Director of Publicity of Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO) when he was serving as Acting DG OF BSES.





KOCO was the campaign platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate at the election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.