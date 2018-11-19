The Oyo state government says the ongoing reconstruction of Yinka Ayefele’s Music House, gospel musician, was made possible by the artiste’s admittance of breaking building laws.





According to a statement released on Sunday by Bolaji Tunji, the special adviser to the governor on communication and strategy, Ayefele has agreed to rectify the contraventions, which would involve the reduction of the frontage fence line by 1.5m, among others, informed the intervention by the governor.





In line with the recommendation of the joint committee of the state government and the Music House management, he said that an entrance was being reconstructed from the rear of the building to the staircase housing the ram for the exclusive use of Ayefele.





“Following Mr Ayefele’s admittance of breach of procedures in the construction of the building and his subsequent apologies, as well as the intervention of well-meaning members of the public, the governor agreed to temper justice with mercy,” the statement read.





“The governor’s approval on the reconciliation of the issue was communicated to Mr Ayefele on October 19, 2018, where His Excellency also approved the assistance on the reconciliation agreed upon on compassionate grounds, as he earlier promised publicly.





“There is also the recession of the current façade on the frontage of the building by 2.9m. The new fence will be grill fence to ensure visibility, while a staircase will be built at the basement to access the studio.





“The structural elements in the building will also be strengthened, while the two projections at both ends (stair halls) of the current frontage will be retained.”