



At exactly 12:55pm, Oyebola Ojo, chief judge of Osun state, administered the oath of office on Oyetola Gboyega, the new governor of Osun.





Oyetola, who won the governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was sworn in at the Osogbo Township Stadium.





In attendance were Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) who represented President Muhammadu Buhari; Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC; Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC.





Among the governors who attended were Rotimi Akeredolu, (Ondo), Abiola Ajumobi, (Oyo), Abdullahi, Ganduje (Kano), and Akinwunmi Ambode, (Lagos).





Oyetola is the fifth civilian governor of the state, created in August 1991. Before him were Isiaka Adeleke, who ruled between 1992 and 1993, Bisi Akande,(1999 to 2003), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (2003-2010) and Rauf Aregbesola(2010-2018).





Oyetola was born in Iragbiji in Boripe local government area of Osun on September 29, 1954.





He went to Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo for his secondary education which he completed in 1972





He graduated from the University of Lagos and had a B.Sc (Hons) Insurance in 1978 and MBA in Finance in 1990.





He is also an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London and Nigeria, and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.





He started his insurance career with Leadway Assurance Company after his NYSC in Maiduguri, Borno state, in 1980 as an assistant manager and rose to the position of area manager, control office, Lagos.





He worked at Crusader Insurance as Underwriting Manager, Corporate Alliance Insurance as Controller Technical before he left to set up Silvertrust Insurance Brokers in 1990. He was on the Board of many companies.





He is happily married and has children.