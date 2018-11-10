The Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has relocated their sittings to Abuja.The notice of the relocation signed by the Secretary to the tribunal, Adamu Aliyu, was posted on the information board of the tribunal in Osogbo on Saturday.Aliyu did not state any reason for the relocation of the sittings of the three-man panel to Abuja in the notice dated November 9, 2018.When contacted on the telephone to know the reason for the relocation, the tribunal’s secretary directed our correspondent to visit the notice board to read the notice.The one-paragraph notice read, “This is to inform the general public that the sitting of the Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has been relocated from High Court of Justice Complex, Osogbo to FCT High Court No 24, Apo Abuja.”