Dele momodu let out his feeling recently about how the vice president has savaged the occasion by bringing his professionalism on board to help the PMB led administration.He said, ''The Vice President is one of the reasons many of us placed high hopes in the BUHARI Government. He and a few others have made significant contributions to the modest achievements of this government but I doubt he's been able to perform optimally because of the type of banal politics of parochialism we play in our clime. No one would have noticed the palpable weaknesses of this government if PROF was allowed to run shows in a more professional manner''.''We saw the obvious difference anytime he had acted as President. He is now the major pillar of Buhari's Presidential campaign crisscrossing Nigeria and beyond to make up for the gaping holes in a government that promised so much but delivered too little''We hope and pray that the best party wins in this 2019 coming election. A change is always necessary. We need to keep changing until we get a better choice. God bless and Heal Nigeria.