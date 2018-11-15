As the 2019 presidential election draws near, political parties have started building a strong image of their respective candidates in order to win the heart of the electorates.
President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice are not left out, as Lauretta Onochie, the special adviser to Mr President on Social media, took to her twitter handle on Tuesday to lambast the vice presidential candidate of the opposition party, Mr Peter Obi and extol vice president Yemi Osinbajo on his unflinching contributions towards the success of trader moni approved in view by the federal government to assist petty traders in the country.
According to her, the opposition party “wants to return to take food out of the mouth of these lovely Nigerians. For the first time, ordinary Nigerians have a share in our national wealth. There will be no Peter Obi-tuary for this scheme. Thanks @Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. You’re the best.
President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice are not left out, as Lauretta Onochie, the special adviser to Mr President on Social media, took to her twitter handle on Tuesday to lambast the vice presidential candidate of the opposition party, Mr Peter Obi and extol vice president Yemi Osinbajo on his unflinching contributions towards the success of trader moni approved in view by the federal government to assist petty traders in the country.
According to her, the opposition party “wants to return to take food out of the mouth of these lovely Nigerians. For the first time, ordinary Nigerians have a share in our national wealth. There will be no Peter Obi-tuary for this scheme. Thanks @Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. You’re the best.
Read her tweets below:
When they say,— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 11, 2018
"#LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain",
they mean, vote them in to open the treasury and let them and a few select political, military, religious and traditional elite, loot to their unsatisfaction. #NigeriaWontLetThemLootAgain. pic.twitter.com/O4HDGUC8c6
If as a leader in Anambra State, he divided predominantly Christian Anambra State along Christian Denomination Lines, he has no business in Abuja!— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 11, 2018
When he says, #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain, he means, let's divide Nigeria along class, ethnic and religious lines. #NoToBigotry pic.twitter.com/QqZ1UgBYfZ
100,000 workers indeed! Clearly, he is the largest private sector employer of Ghost Workers seeing he claims workers he does not have. https://t.co/eiInbFCRnG— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 11, 2018
What the heck is this noise from masters of impunity, @OfficialPDPNig?— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 12, 2018
I have been searched at Airports too
So has Transport Minister Hon Amaechi & other dignitaries
Nigerians love a Nigeria where none is above the law. Thats where we are heading
Dont set us back to lawlessness pic.twitter.com/xIMm2GrhU2
This is what they are coming to stop— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 13, 2018
They want to return to take food out of the mouth of these lovely Nigerians.
For the first time, ordinary Nigerians have a share in our national wealth.
There will be no Peter Obi-tuary for this scheme.
Thanks @ProfOsinbajo. Your the best. https://t.co/nh0TMwQW7c
I concur. Totally. pic.twitter.com/UrBEbMVQDM— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 13, 2018
Tell the haters, dear brother.— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 13, 2018
We are here to showcase our Candidate.
🍎His integrity
🍎His achievements
🍎His honesty
Haters have NOTHING to showcase so they abuse, curse and insult all day long.
We dont care. Why?
We stand on a good moral ground.
We have God on our side.💅 pic.twitter.com/UUVe0q1DF0
"Atiku lacked experience (Inexperience), he was not willing to learn (Unteachable) and complained that he was given too much work (Lazy).— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 9, 2018
- Pres. Obasanjo
Me:
1. Inexperienced
2. Unteachable
3. Lazy
Attributes we cannot afford to have in our Leader pic.twitter.com/EByOmwpKww
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.