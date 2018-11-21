Images have emerged of a meeting Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the Director General of the President Mohammadu Buhari Campaign Organization, Rotimi Amaechi held with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.





The meeting between the duo and ex-President Obasanjo was held in Ota, Ogun State behind closed-door.

The meeting held hours before the Book Launch of former President, Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja. Media people were not allowed to cover the said meeting.