The Lagos State Government has said the ongoing Oshodi Transport Interchange is almost ready, adding that the project would be completed in the first quarter of 2019.The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Adebowale Akinsanya, in a statement on Monday on the state of the project, said 83 per cent of the work had been done.Akinsanya, who commended motorists and residents for cooperating with the government in the implementation of the project, assured that all hands were on deck to expedite work and complete it on schedule.He said commuters in the state should look forward to having a world-class transport system.He said, “At the moment, 83 per cent total work progress has been achieved, including completion of piling works on the three terminals and completion of the piling works for the skywalks.“Among others, we have completed works on the pile caps for the three terminals, concrete works of the buildings, ground floor works on all the loading bays for the three terminals, erection of steelworks for the skywalks and terminals and taxi park and car park area, while road works around the terminal are at an advanced stage, as well as bus holding bays around the terminals.”According to the Lagos State Government, the Oshodi Transport Interchange Project, which is part of the Bus Reform Initiative of the state, is an infrastructure designed to transform the Oshodi area and enhance connectivity.It said the project sought to transform Oshodi into a world-class Central Business District with business, travel and leisure activities.