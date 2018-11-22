



Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, has inaugurated a peace and reconciliation committees to reconcile aggrieved party members.





Oshiomhole, while inaugurating the committees on Wednesday in Abuja, said its members were expected to help the party’s national leadership to find an in-house solution to the acrimony that followed the party`s primary elections.





He added that members of the committees were also to maintain peace and ensure internal harmony within the APC family before the 2019 elections.





“Help reconcile those who are aggrieved for whatever reasons, do everything that will help in your wisdom to bring peace in your zone,“ Oshiomhole said.





The national chairman said members of the committees should meet aggrieved members and leaders of the party in their zones to reconcile them.





He explained that the party had to set up the committee in the six geopolitical zones to fast-track its reconciliation efforts.





He thanked members of the committees for accepting the responsibility, adding that chairmen of the committees could appoint secretariat staff in their zones to facilitate their work.





“We have gone through a very crucial stage in the processes leading to the next presidential, national assembly, governorship and house of assembly elections,“ Oshiomhole said.





“I think, from my own records, of the 36 states and the federal capital territory, I believe we have done exceedingly well as it is impossible for the most gifted child to score 100 percent in every subject.





“The more questions you have to answer, the more chances are that you will miss some of them.





“I believe that the house is bigger today than it was before, because those who have reservations, have since realised that President

Muhammadu Buhari means business and APC is delivering on its promises.”





Kashim Shettima, Borno governor, who spoke on behalf of the committees, thanked the party`s leadership for the responsibility and assured that the committees would deliver on their mandate.







