



Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and over 10 governors of the ruling party are currently at the presidential villa in Abuja where President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to showcase his achievements and unveil his plans if reelected.





Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the reelection campaign of the president, had earlier announced that the programme would hold at the presidential villa on Sunday.





Keyamo said the president is expected to unveil two documents that would highlight his achievements and also project the direction of his administration if reelected.





Speaking at the ongoing event, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, said: “This is event was put together to showcase the dividends of democracy in Nigeria.”





He said the Buhari administration came at a time Nigeria clamoured for change and that the government had been able to fulfill its promises to the people.





“We promised change and we have delivered change,” he said.





Among the governors at the programme are Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Mohammed Abubakar (Jigawa), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and Bello Masari (Katsina).





Ministers, members of the national assembly and top government functionaries are also in attendance.



