



The national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has rebuffed claims of highhandedness against the ruling administration saying that President Olusegun Obasanjo introduced the phenomenon.





Oshiomhole spoke in Kano on Sunday when he received erstwhile governor of the state, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and other defectors into the ruling party.





“They wrote a letter to the UN, who will carry it there? Was it not President Olusegun Obasanjo that introduced the politics of ‘do or die’ under the PDP? But we thank God we went through but we did not die” he said.





Condemning those who left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP the APC national chairman said they left the APC and joined what he described as the ‘trickiticians’ in the PDP.





Oshiomhole said the APC is moving to the “Next Level”, and that never again would Nigeria be governed by opportunists who he claimed looted the country’s treasury for 16 years.





“What they didn’t do in 16 years cannot be fixed in three and a half years” he declared in response to accusations of poor performance by the opposition.





“Today Buhari has good 16 million votes after the primary elections and that is just a tip of the ice bag and Nigeria would never go back to the era of those who looted the nation dry” he said.





Speaking on former Shekarau’s defection, Oshiomhole said the former governor was a good asset to Nigeria who would contribute more towards the development of the country.





He assured the defectors that the APC as a ruling party would treat them equally as bonafide members which reflected the decision of the party to give the Kano Central Senatorial ticket to Shekarau.





Also speaking at the occasion, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje reiterated that Kano state will give President Muhammadu Buhari more than five million votes in the 2019 elections declaring that “APC is the only party in Kano State”.





He added that very soon the state shall host a rally for about 55 members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement who he said would soon join the APC adding that Kwankwasiyya is no more.





He declared that the APC has taken away more than 50% of the PDP in Kano as Shekarau joins APC.

In his speech, Shekarau explained that his coming to APC was history repeating itself as in 2014 he had reasons to step aside and today he has even greater reasons to step back to APC.





“we are very proud members of APC” he added.





