



Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), caused quite a stir when he made an appearance at the book launch of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.





Jonathan commemorated his 61st birthday on Tuesday with the launch of his book, ‘My Transition Hours’. The event took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.





The arrival of Oshiomhole, who came late to the event, disrupted the address of Salisu Belgore, a former chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).





Belgore was reviewing the book at the time the former Edo governor walked in.





Oshiomhole’s arrival elicited laughter from those who were already seated in the hall, while many were evidently shocked.





“Is that not Adams Oshiomhole, what is he doing here?” someone could be heard as saying.





Jonathan got up to receive him and both men embraced and shook hands. The stir took about nine minutes to subside.





Oshiomhole and the APC are known to criticise Jonathan and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over their handling of the country’s affairs in the last 16 years.