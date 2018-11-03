A former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has been hospitalised in Germany.Kalu’s media aide, Kunle Oyewunmi, said in a statement on Friday that the ex-governor flew to Germany last Monday for “a major surgery” to address “an undisclosed and life-threatening ailment.”He was said to have flown aboard a Lufthansa aircraft accompanied by his wife, Ifunanya. Oyewunmi said upon arrival in Germany, Kalu was on Tuesday rushed in an ambulance to Helios Klinik, Wiesbaden, where he was immediately wheeled into the surgical theatre.He quoted Ifunanya as saying that the surgery was successful, adding that the ex-governor had regained consciousness.According to the media aide, Ifunanya, in a quavering voice, over the telephone on Friday, lamented her husband’s health status.“Although the surgery was successful, my husband will still have to be monitored closely by a medical team for at least four months in order to prevent complications.“His condition is improving gradually. He will be fine, if he is able to keep to his doctor’s advice.“We appreciate the prayers and kind words from friends, associates, well-wishers and Nigerians in general,” Oyewunmi quoted Ifunanya to have said.