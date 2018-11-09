



The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has refused prayer by Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress, APC to dismiss a suit seeking the governor’s removal from office.





The suit was filed by Olusegun Abraham, who was the first runner-up in the party’s governorship primary in the state in 2016.





Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, while delivering his verdict on Friday, dismissed the separate objection filed by Akeredolu and his party.





Justice Dimgba, rather than dismissing the suit as prayed by the Governor and the ruling party, ordered that the matter be properly commenced via a writ of summons.

Justice Dimgba ordered parties to file their pleadings and all necessary processes in the suit on or before November 30.





He adjourned till December 6 and 7 for the hearing.