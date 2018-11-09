The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, has been impeached.

The Speaker was on Friday impeached alongside his deputy, Rt. Hon. Iroju Ogundeji.

Meanwhile, Hon. Olamide George has been sworn in as the new speaker of the house, after the impeachment of the former principal officers was endorsed by 18 members of the house.





Hon. Abimbola Fajolu has also been sworn in by the members as the new deputy speaker.





Details later…



