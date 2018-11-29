Trabzonspor midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has been ruled out for three weeks after sustaining a muscle injury in Trabzonspor’s 2-1 win over Fenerbahce in a Turkish Lig game on Sunday.Onazi who starred for the entire duration of the win was diagnosed of a second degree muscle injury in his right leg according to a medical report by the club’s doctor, Hakan Bozdogan.“After the Fenerbahce match in the Super League, a physical examination was taken and it was discovered that Ogenyi Onazi sustained a second-degree muscle injury, ”Bozdogan was quoted in a statement on the club’s official website.“Ogenyi Onazi, who had a complaint of muscle pain in his right calf is expected to start working with the team within three weeks after the treatment is started.”The 25-year-old will miss Trabzonspor’s next four games against Kayserispor, Sivan Belediyespor, Konyaspor and Besiktas.Meanwhile, Onazi donated N500, 000 to Kano Pillars Football club on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the team’s training camp Abuja.The Trabzonspor midfielder who is currently in Abuja created a buzz with his gift after the players of Kano Pillars finished their session on Wednesday.“@NGSuperEagles player @OnaziOgenyi donated ₦500k to Kano Pillars FC today during training session in Abuja” the club revealed through their official Twitter handle on Wednesday.Onazi has been overlooked from the Super Eagles squad for the last four games due to his persistent injuries according to the manager, Gernot Rohr.He missed the two legged African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya and Bafana Bafana of South Africa as well as the international friendly match against Cranes of Uganda.“He has an achilles injury which our doctors don’t was to inject him with painkillers we want him to be fully fit to get back into the team,” Rohr told Completesportsnigeria.com.“We were surprised he played for Trabzonspor the following weekend after left camp during our games against Libya.”Onazi is expected to be back in the fold once he recovers fully his achilles injury.The former Lazio star has made 13 League appearances for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig this season.