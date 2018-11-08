The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, in Ekiti State, yesterday, condemned the suspension of former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore by the Reuben Fasoranti-led faction of the group.A national leader of the group in Ekiti, Senator Ayo Fasanmi said it was laughable for the Fasoranti faction to slam suspension on Omisore for working for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last governorship election in Osun State.He maintained that the Fasoranti group lacks the moral rectitude to speak for the Yoruba race having allegedly derailed from the progressive ideology of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.The 93-year-old Awosit described Omisore’s purported suspension as “the most embarrassing action taken by anyone or group since the death of the late sage.”He said the Yoruba race had benefited from the Buhari-led government in terms of key appointments, influence and execution of key projects.In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, Senator Fasanmi said the Fasoranti-led group had “crossed the red line” with its action.He said: “The Fasoranti/Adebanjo group must henceforth stop talking on behalf of the Yoruba race because they have derailed. I am warning them that they should not put the Yoruba race on sale.“The Yoruba race is comfortable with the progressives as being represented by the All Progressives Congress, APC, where the Yoruba is having the chunk of appointments.“This has never happened even when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was President. I wonder what Fasoranti and his group wanted by their anti-Buhari posture except they want to tell us they are now against Chief Awolowo’s legacies which all Yoruba are still proud to associate with.“Anyway, many of those working for PDP within Afenifere never stood for any election all through their political life.”