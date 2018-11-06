The Social Democratic Party has said Senator Iyiola Omisore did not present himself for the ticket of the Osun East Senatorial District.The Secretary of the SDP in Osun State, Mr Taiwo Akeju, said this in an interview with our correspondent in Osogbo on Monday.Akeju told our correspondent that after the Osun governorship poll in September, Omisore did not show interest in the party’s senatorial ticket.He said, “Omisore didn’t inform us that he was interested. If he did, we could have considered him but he did not.“Omisore is one of the prominent leaders of the SDP and we have no quarrel with him. But the truth is that he did not present himself for senatorial election. He has not presented himself for any post after the governorship election. You know that he was our candidate in the Osun governorship election and he did well.“I think he wants to give other people an opportunity to be elected, he doesn’t have interest in the senatorial election.”Omisore was wooed by the All Progressives Congress to support Gboyega Oyetola in the Osun State governorship rerun on September 27 after the first ballot was declared inconclusive by the Returning Officer for the poll, Prof Joseph Fuwape, who also is the Vice- Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State.He was said to have been offered the Osun East Senatorial ticket of the APC aside from other promises to support Oyetola. However, his name was not on the list of candidates submitted by the APC to the Independent National Electoral Commission.