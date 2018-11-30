



The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has revealed his problem with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole.





Okorocha said his ‘issue’ with Oshiomhole was that he allegedly “stole the mandate” of the people of the state and “gave it away for reasons best known to him.”





He said this during a meeting with APC Reconciliation Committee led by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje in Owerri, the state capital, yesterday.





The governor stated that the name APC presented as its governorship candidate was not the choice of people of the state.





According to Okorocha, Oshiomhole gave the party’s tickets in the state to people who are not members of APC.





He said: “There shouldn’t have been a crisis in the party because of the affinity of the members. We are like one big family. When we came in 2011, it was a miracle.





“The who-is-who in Imo politics were against us, but we won that election. We moved from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to APC because of the name of President Muhammadu Buhari, which is synonymous with integrity. I am a foundation member of the APC. I suggested the name APC.





“When we started, we were called names; we were made to look like aliens in our state. This is the only state you have elected office holders that are of the APC extraction.





“Those Adams Oshiomhole gave the tickets were not APC members. The worst political injustice in the history of Nigeria happened in Imo.





“The only reason these people are here is because of President Buhari, not because they have benefitted. The issue we have is with Adams Oshiomhole. He stole the mandate of the people and gave it away for reasons best known to him. The people here are concerned because the name of the person on APC ticket is not the candidate of their choice.





“Let me make bold to say that this is not about the people here but across the breadth of the state. The name you hear is Uche Nwosu. But for me, all the speculations that I am leaving APC is not true.





“All the state and local government executives are intact. We have done everything to resolve the issue but it appears to have gone beyond repair. The situation at hand has gone beyond what we can manage.”