



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised candidates of the Buruji Kasahmu faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state as contestants for the 2019 elections.





In a letter dated October 25, Okechukwu Ndeche, the commission’s acting secretary, told Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, that the decision was based on a court verdict.





The PDP had expelled Kashamu, senator representing Ogun east, and dissolved the faction loyal to him led by ‎Adebayo Dayo.





But the senator went to court and got a ruling in his favour. On October 2, a federal high court in Abeokuta had ordered INEC to accept and process the list of candidates and delegates submitted to it by the Dayo-led faction.





In its letter, INEC said it would recognise candidates of the Dayo faction unless another court sets aside the order.





‎”The Federal High Court in the matters ordered the Commission to recognise Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of PDP in Ogun State and receive list of candidates for the 2019 Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections from the said committee,” the letter read in part.





“Consequently, the Commission hereby notes the decisions of the Federal High Court in the above referred cases and will publish the lists of candidates submitted by the Adebayo Dayo led State Executive Committee of Ogun State pursuant to the Orders of the Federal High Court until they are set aside.”





Meanwhile, in a telephone interview with TheCable, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said the Dayo-led faction is not recognised by the party because it did not participate in the primary election in the state.





“INEC cannot, under our electoral law, accept nomination from any state chapter. The Buruji group did not collect form from the national secretariat of PDP at all. They did not participate in the primary election process of the PDP,” he said.





“How did they have nomination form from our party when they did not buy from us? They are in INEC as I am talking to you now. They are trying to smuggle in the names of their nominees. INEC rejected their form after it discovered that their nominations were not endorsed by the national chairman and national secretary. It’s a provision of the law. There is nothing they can do about it.”





However, Rotimi Oyekanmi, spokesman of INEC chairman, said that by recongising the faction of Kashamu, the commission only obeyed a court judgement.