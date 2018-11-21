President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has asked the Presidency to probe the death of Michael Adikwu, the principal suspect in the deadly bank robbery attacks in Offa, Kwara State on April 5.Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, also noted that the Police disclosure of Adikwu’s death has vindicated his earlier claim that the suspect had been murdered in Police custody.He also said that the Police investigation was politically motivated to implicate him (Saraki), Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed and a few others.He stated that the inquiry would help to thoroughly examine and interrogate how the investigation into the robbery incident was conducted by the Police and whether the investigation followed the normal process and complied with global best practices.He added that the Police needed to confirm why it took them so long to make the disclosure about the death of the principal suspect after they categorically denied it at the time he (Saraki) disclosed the information and it was reported in the media.He said, “When we mentioned it that the principal suspect had been murdered and that investigation into the Offa robbery attack was politically motivated and targeted at implicating me and other individuals, the Police Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, said Michael Adikwu was in Police custody.“You know that he was the one that led the killing of 32 people. He was helping the Police in the investigation to recover the firearms that were carted away. There is a state in the South-West where they kept him. I can’t mention the state.“Fresh facts have now thrown more light into why there had been inconsistencies in the various statements by the Police. The Police initially told the Attorney-General of Kwara State that the principal suspect was alive and they only later reluctantly disclosed that he died in the course of arrest.“How can a suspect confirmed to be in custody now be said to have died in the course of arrest? This contradiction shows a deliberate attempt to cover up something.“It is obvious that the Police have orchestrated the information they gave to the public on the Offa robbery only to tarnish the image of the Kwara State Governor and myself.“We are calling for a public inquiry into the issues of extra-judicial killing, the cover-up of this killing with the aim of framing up some individuals for political purpose and politicizing of criminal investigations. The facts need to be laid bare.”Saraki stated that now that the police have commenced prosecution of the remaining suspects in court, there should be diligent and prompt prosecution so that justice can be transparently done to both the victims of the Offa robbery and the accused persons.