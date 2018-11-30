The five accused persons brought before the court were Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salaudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran.
The prosecution charged the accused persons with alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, culpable homicide and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.
They all pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
All the five accused persons were represented by a counsel, Mr Mathaias Emeribe who said he was briefed on the case on Thursday.
The Trial Judge, Justice Halimat Salman adjourned the case till January 7, 2019, for hearing.
