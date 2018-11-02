President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday granted audience to Olujonwon, one of the sons of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.The meeting was held inside Buhari’s official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, posted pictures of the meeting on his Facebook account.Adesina wrote, “President Buhari receives in courtesy call Olujonwon Obasanjo (son of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo) in State House on 1st Nov 2018”Olujonwon has been supporting Buhari’s re-election.He had earlier visited the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Office in Abuja.His support for the President is, however, contrary to his father’s position on Buhari’s re-election.Obasanjo had advised Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.Obasanjo also recently endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the election.