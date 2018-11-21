Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned Nigerians not to give power to thieves.The Ex-president boldly stated this yesterday as former President Goodluck Jonathan presented his book, ‘My Transition Hours,’ to the public in Abuja.Obasanjo who chaired the public presentation, urged Nigerians to ensure that they would not hand over the nation and democracy to those he called thieves and hooligans.He said if the nation’s democracy was handed over to those in those categories, they could use it as a weapon against the people.Obasanjo said, “There is still no substitute for democracy when all is said and done. It fosters peace. It builds and does not destroy. It unifies, rather than divides.“But all these can only happen if democracy is in the hands of democrats. If it is in the hands of thieves and hooligans, they can use it as a weapon. We should ensure hooligans don’t get it.”The former President recalled a statement credited to a diplomat that he preferred to live in Nigeria because if it appeared the all would collapse in the morning, things would be cool and calm by the evening.“Let us continue to make Nigeria cool and calm,” he said.Obasanjo congratulated Jonathan for enjoying a peaceful retirement.He said the post-office life which Jonathan was enjoying was one that all must crave for, describing it as a life of continued service to humanity.He said the former President had a residual responsibility to continue to serve people and God.He also advised him not to be found wanting in serving his community, state, Nigeria, Africa and the world.