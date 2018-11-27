



Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to learn from the mistakes of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode that cost him his second term bid.





He also warned Sanwo-Olu to beware as most of the people around him now were there for their selfish interest and purpose.





The oba urged Sanwo-Olu to embark on reconciliation with his contestants that lost out during the party primaries, particularly, the incumbent Governor, Ambode.





Akiolu spoke on Monday during the visit of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat to Iga Idunganran Palace, Lagos Island, saying that every successive civilian administration in Lagos, right from Alhaji Kayode Jakande, Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, up to Ambode, had done well, asking Sanwo-Olu not to do less.





“However, I would want you to embrace who will be your immediate predecessor, in few months to come, Insha Allah, Akinwunmi Ambode, who has done his best for Lagos.





“You must endeavour to carry him along. He has done his best, only that he, (Ambode) was not vigilant enough to know who were his friends and those working against him. He got carried away, which is quite unfortunate.





“Besides, you must be wary of political jobbers that undoubtedly surround you, and they are many. Don’t fall victim of their devilish antics. Learn from Ambode,” Akiolu counseled Sanwo-Olu.





Akiolu also said that the 16 years of suffering the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) subjected Lagos to would not allow anyone vote for any of its gubernatorial candidate, Jimi Agbaje.





He added that supporting the party to rule Lagos would be to erase what transpired between the State Government and the PDP-led Federal Government.





According to the monarch, who also debunked claims made about him, any right thinking person would not want PDP to have Lagos because the State has suffered in the hands of members of the party in the past.





On the allegation that he received special monthly stipends from the State Governor Ambode, Akiolu said that he had never received such from the office.





He noted that his relationship with the governor had been for advisory purpose, saying, this was to ensure that Lagos remain the pride of the country and Africa.





Similarly, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, also warned Sanwo-Olu against those he described as “Traitors”.





“Sanwo-Olu, when you get there, beware, don’t betray those who work for you. Don’t betray those who help you, I said it again, shun any act of betrayer,” Oniru said.



