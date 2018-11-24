The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has shunned the event to confer honourary Doctor of Law Degree on him by the University of Benin.Oba Ewuare II was to be honoured at a special convocation ceremony on Friday but the event was put off.The Oba of Benin was said to have shunned the conferment because he was not consulted before the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Faraday Orhumwense went public with the announcement.Sources said the Benin Monarch was shocked to read about the honour to be conferred on him in the pages of newspaper..But the University management explained that the Oba in a letter accepted the award, but informed them that the date of conferment was not convenient to him.The University said it will confer the degree on the Oba at a later date.Archbishop Margaret Idahosa of Church of God Mission International and Professor Augustine Orhue, were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters and Professor Emeritus, respectively, by the University of Benin during the Convocation ceremony.‎Archbishop Idahosa was honoured for her contribution to Education and human capital development, while Prof. Orhue, a retired Professor of Medicine, was honoured for his outstanding contribution in his field.