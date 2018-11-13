The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has moved all corps members proposed to serve in Anambra to Ebonyi and Imo states.The corps members were distributed to the neighbouring states because Anambra could not provide adequate camping facilities.Mr Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of NYSC in Anambra, said at closing of camp for 2018 Batch C orientation exercise in Umunya Temporary Orientation Camp on Monday.Aremu said Anambra was the only state in the South-East geopolitical zone that did not have permanent orientation site.He said the present site which was owned by the Anglican Church had become grossly inadequate considering the number of prospective corps members posted to the state.“Sadly, corps members deployed to Anambra will be holding their orientation course in Imo, earlier this year, Anambra corps members were dislodged to Ebonyi and Imo states.“I wish to seize this opportunity to appeal to the vibrant private sector in Anambra to complement the efforts of the state government towards delivering the orientation camp in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu for 2019 Batch A,’’ he said.Aremu said the posting of the corps members was guided by the scheme’s policy and requests from deserving employers which fitted into the human capital development strategy of the state government.He said the corps members had been trained with fitness drill and entrepreneurial skills as well as the ways and culture of the people to enable them to contribute maximally to the communities they were posted for primary assignment.He thanked Gov. Willie Obiano, the Anglican Church and other partnering agencies for their support and success of the orientation course.In his speech, Obiano charged the corps members to answer the call to national service with every sense of seriousness and patriotism.Obiano, represented by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to Anambra Government, said they should abide by the electoral laws and refuse to be used by politicians as they participate in the 2019 general elections.“You must emulate your predecessors who were unbiased umpires in previous elections, the nation repose a lot of confidence in you, you must not let her down,” he said.Obiano assured Nigerians of the security and welfare of the corps members, adding that modalities were being worked out for a differential payment to those posted in rural and hard to reach areas.The governor said the permanent orientation site would be ready before the end of the year to enable the next batch have their orientation course in the new site.No fewer than 2,167 corps members were sworn in the state. (NAN)