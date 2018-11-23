A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. God’swill Eluemunoh, has said that there is no empirical evidence to show that President Muhammadu Buhari is unpopular in the South-East.Eluemunoh, who is from Anambra State and represented Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency in the House, insisted that President Buhari would defeat the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in the region in 2019.He said that the outcome of the presidential election will shock both the PDP and its presidential candidate.He spoke with journalists in Abuja on Friday.Eluemunoh, who wants to return to the House of Representatives on the platform of the APC, insisted that the zone would benefit more from the Buhari Presidency than that of Atiku in 2019.He said, “The last election in 2015 even showed that the President is very popular, with the number of votes he garnered all over Nigeria, and you are talking about Anambra State or the South-East alone?“In 2015, he was outside (the power), but now he is in power. He has done enough to help the people of the South East of Nigeria.“If you check, before he (president) came in, the Port-Harcourt Road was not done; the Enugu – Onitsha expressway was not done. But, if you go there now, you will attest to the fact that that road, especially the Enugu-Onitsha is the one done with the standard of a Federal highway.“If you check, the Onitsha – Owerri Road, which had some problems around the Imo section, has been settled. Then, the Aba – Port-Harcourt Road, is also ongoing. So, what will you say this president hasn’t done?“Look at our airports, even though it started from the last administration, but the President has also improved on what we have. Also look at the programme, where the President insisted that every child in the primary school, must be fed at least once a day.“That trickles down to leaving some money in the pockets of some parents. So, this president, as far as I know, has done very well; from my own perspective.“This president is one that has removed tears, at least, from the eyes of Nigerians. You should give Kudos to Mr. President, and I ask him to continue with what he is doing.”Eluemunoh added that the picking of a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate will not confer any advantage on the PDP in the South-East.According to him, “When it comes to South Eastern affairs, Peter Obi being nominated as a vice presidential candidate, is not a South Eastern affair.“Obi is a friend of Atiku Abubakar. I believe in my party, and my President is number one; (Yemi) Osinbajo, his deputy and running mate, is number two, and no number three here. But, when it comes to family affairs, we go back and talk about our families. Atiku cannot win our votes because of Obi.”Eluemunoh called on the members of the Anambra State House of Assembly to impeach the State Governor, Chief Willy Obiano over the crisis rocking the Assembly.He accused the governor of causing the crisis in the House for allegedly supporting minority against the majority among the lawmakers.