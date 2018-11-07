



Yusuf Adamu, north-west publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





In an interview with NAN on Tuesday, he said his decision to dump the PDP was because of the “laudable efforts” of President Muhammadu Buhari in fighting insecurity and unemployment in the country.





“Therefore I am defecting with about 15,000 of my supporters to my new party,” he said.





“Buhari has really done well in repositioning the economy in just term one term.





“As a media man, I am impressed with his achievements. Therefore, Buhari, deserves another term to still reposition the economy effectively.





“It is in view of this that I dumped PDP and joined the ruling party to contribute my effort for the continuity of the president.”





Adamu said he will go back to his home state Jigawa to join Muhammadu Badaru, the state governor, towards achieving his second term bid.