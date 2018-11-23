Two prominent aides of President Muhammadu Buhari have told those contesting the seat in the 2019 presidential election that "there is no vacancy in Aso Rock".





The two aides spoke, yesterday, in Abuja at the inauguration of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC) to manage the affairs of all President Buhari support groups and showcase his achievements by embarking on a massive campaign exercise.





The PSC initiator and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Gideon Sammani, and Dr Samuel Ankeli, Senior Special Assistant (Disability) to the President, said Buhari needed more time to consolidate on his achievements and create new opportunities for Nigerians.





Sammani said the crowd that witnessed the inauguration was an indication that Nigerians had not only become wiser but also made up their minds to vote for Buhari again.





"God has helped him (Buhari) to have a like-minded and God-fearing person, the fighter for injustice and a Professor of Law, His Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





"It's a combination that nobody can defeat. So, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock," he said.





Dr Ankeli, in his contribution, said President Buhari has made life better for the physically challenged in the country.





Sen. Godswill Akpabio was announced as the national coordinator of the PSC at the occasion which also had Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, among others, in attendance.