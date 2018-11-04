The Nigerian National petroleum Corporation has assured motorists that it has adequate petroleum products that will serve the nation, irrespective of the proposed strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress.The Corporation gave the assurance in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu in Abuja on Sunday.“The corporation had 39 days petroleum products sufficiency and about 25 days products availability on land“Motorists and other consumers of petroleum products are assured of adequate stock to meet their energy needs,’’ he said.Ughamadu further dispelled insinuations of any impending petroleum products scarcity in the country.He said that providing information on the petroleum products stock level became imperative to dispel suggestions that the threat of strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress would result in a slip into a round of products shortages across the country.Ughamadu advised motorists not to engage in panic buying as the corporation would do all it could to ensure the strike did not impact negatively on fuel distribution nationwide.He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and volunteer information to the Department of Petroleum Resources or any law enforcement agency around them, on any station that attempts to take advantage of any prevailing situation in the country at the expense of the consumers.(NAN)