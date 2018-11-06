The organized labour has said that despite the success recorded in making the Federal Government accept N30,000 as the agreed minimum wage for Nigerian workers, there are still hurdles to cross.The organized labour in a statement signed by the General Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson in Abuja, said that report of the Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee will be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4:15pm today.He also directed Presidents and Secretaries of affiliate unions to mobilize members and be on standby in case any further directives on the implementations of the agreed amount.The statement read, “Following the meeting of the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage today (yesterday) and the signing of the final report recommending 30,000 naira as the recommended new national Minimum Wage and the readiness of Mr President to receive the report formally tomorrow (today) 6th November, 2018 at 4:15 pm, the strike called to commence tomorrow (today) has been suspended by the Leadership of Organised Labour.“Comrades, please note that there are still several bridges to cross before the new Minimum Wage becomes law. It is our collective commitment and dedication that has made the progress so far possible.“We all need to stand ready in a state of full mobilization in case future action becomes necessary to push for the timely enactment and implementation of the new Minimum Wage.”