The National Identity Management Commission has urged government and non-governmental agencies to accept the National Identification Number slip as a means of identification for Nigerians.The Director-General, NIMC, Mr Aliyu Aziz told the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview on Friday that the process of issuance of the NIN slip was digitally secured.“There is always a misconception by many enrollees that the general multipurpose card is what entails identification of an individual.“Government and non-governmental agencies, as well as service providers, should recognise and accept the NIN slip as means of identification in the absence of the card.’’Aziz commend the public for the acceptance of the National Identity Management Systems Project, as NIMC currently had about 33 million records in its database.He said there would be an exceptional increase of enrolment when the Digital Identity Ecosystem commenced in January 2019.