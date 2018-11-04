A 26-year-old Nigerian, Hauwa Ojeifo has won in the first edition of MTV Europe Music Awards’ ‘Generation Change’ category.The award ceremony is currently going on at the Bilbao Exhibition Center, in Bilbao, Spain.Miss Ojeifo who was selected among four others was however missed on the red carpet, as she could not secure a Schengen Visa from the Spanish embassy in Nigeria to embark on the trip.Her award category was presented during the MTV EMA red carpet pre-show.The award aims to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world.Ojeifo was selected alongside a 21-year old Afghanistan, Sonita Alizadeh; 17 year old Lebanese, Mohamad Aljounde; 20 year old Briton, Ellen Jones and an 18 year old Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez.Nigeria’s David Adeleke, aka Davido and the delectable Tiwa Savage are also contesting in the Best African Act category.Tiwa was spotted a while ago on the red carpet, along with other African artistes in the award category.Davido, it appears, is not in town for the show.The MTV EMA is currently being broadcast live in 81 countries around the world.