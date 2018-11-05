The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Symington, has said that the country’s greatest resources are the youths and not petroleum.Symington said this on Sunday during his visit to Makoko community.While addressing some of the pupils of Adekunle Anglican Primary School, Makoko, Symington said, “If you have oil and you don’t have people, you have nothing. The most important resources of Nigeria are her youths. The reason the world cares about Nigeria is because of the youths of the country,” he said.The US Ambassador urged the pupils to be selfless in their quest to learn, stressing that what they learn would be used to develop the country.“You are not just learning for yourself; you are learning for all of us. One of you will discover a cure for a disease. Another person will find a way to encourage farmers and herders to live in peace.“One of you will take a picture and that picture would be worth more than a million words. Some of you will become great authors and you will take people to places where they have never been,” he said.Symington also commended the leaders of the community for allowing their children to attend school, saying that Nigeria would benefit in the long run if every citizen could read and write.