Nigerian born English actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor 41, plays Scar, while singer Beyonce gets the role of Nala in the adaptation of Disney’s animated feature “Lion King.”The first official trailer for the upcoming movie was released on Thursday night, November 22, 2018 and is projected to hit cinemas in July 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.“Lion King” depicts the struggle of a lion cub, Simba who was challenged by a stiff opposition from his uncle, Scar, in a battle regarding who will rule the animal kingdom.Ejiofor has taken on the role of Scar, the villainous lion and brother of Mufasa, who seeks to usurp the throne from his brother and ends up teaming up with the hyenas.In the same vein, Beyonce plays the character, Nala, the fierce lioness and Simba’s childhood friend-turned-love interest.The Lion King marks the singer’s first feature film role since she voiced Queen Tara in Epic in 2013.Other casts in the movie are Donald Glover, James Earl Jones, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard and John Oliver.‘Jungle Book’ director, Jon Favreau worked as the director for the virtual-production of the Disney’s 1994 hit.The original “Lion King” grossed more than $968 million worldwide and featured memorable songs from Elton John and Tim Rice.The award-winning actor, Ejiofor had received numerous awards and nominations for acting including the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Orange Rising Star Award and Primetime Emmy Award.He was also appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire and elevated to Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2015.(NAN)