The All Progressives Congress has told the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that Nigerians won’t vote a fugitive in the 2019 general elections.It challenged the former Vice President to clear himself of the alleged travel ban placed on him by the United States of America.Accusing the PDP of failed attempts to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC said it was clear that the party was no credible opposition political party, but a gang of selfish and mercantile politicians that will do anything to return to elective office.The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Sunday in Abuja accused Atiku and other PDP leaders of promising to sell some national assets including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation as payback to some foreign financiers.READ ALSO: Buhari, Gowon, Kumuyi take Nigerians to task over national challenges“The unwillingness of PDP governors to financially support the 2019 Presidential campaign of Alh. Atiku Abubakar is already public knowledge. Infact, information is now rife that the Dubai meeting attended by Atiku and other PDP leaders was a last-ditch effort to raise presidential campaign cash from foreign financiers by mortgaging key national economic assets particularly the NNPC as payback.“This disturbing development must be checked by relevant agencies particularly the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the country’s arm of the global financial intelligence Units mandated to collect information on suspicious or unusual financial activity suspected of being money laundering and then share such information with relevant anti-crime or regulatory agencies.“Again, a challenge the PDP presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar must take up is coming clean on the nagging issue of his travel ban to the United States of America following his indictment for corruption in that country.“To borrow the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, we must stop electing rogues, hooligans and criminals into public office. Truly, we cannot have a fugitive occupying the highest office in the country. Our great country, Nigeria deserves better.”