Nigerians on social media have expressed their displeasure over American model, Blac Chyna’s upcoming bleaching cream sales in Lagos.
The 30-year-old American influencer is billed to kick off her first Nigerian visit on November 24 with a pool party in Abuja and a pop-up sales of her latest bleaching cream collection in Lagos on November 25.
Chyna recently took to her Instagram @blacchyna to endorse the bleaching cream, which is a result of a collaboration between her and skin whitening advocate, Dencia.
The cream which goes for $250 (N91, 000) per bottle on the website of the beauty company has resulted in outrage on social media.
Nigerians took to social media to condemn the move saying, Nigeria already has an issue with bleaching.
A Twitter user, @SincerelyTops tweeted, “Blac Chyna partnering up with Africa’s bleaching king and queen to create a new face bleaching cream is beyond problematic.
“It’s really rubbing me the wrong way, ain’t no way in hell she would do that in LA. Exploiting Nigeria’s colourism problem is disgusting.”
@MsJah_ said, “Blac Chyna is going to Lagos, Nigeria to promote a bleaching cream and I am honestly disgusted.”
@MariamasTL wrote, “Couple of people telling me that bleaching cream has always been around which I fully understand, however, this will attract even more people to buy it which is the problem here despite its high price.”
@DegosTee tweeted, “The real issue here is that it’s being targeted at the Nigerian market and the fact that the villainous product will most likely sell out in Nigeria.”
NAN reports that amidst the debate, some Nigerians noted that the move provides an opportunity to address rampant bullying of dark-skinned people and the growing market for bleaching creams.
@Chocolatsteh tweeted, “Instead of making threads about Blac Chyna, what we should be focusing on is the root of the problem which is evidently colourism and white supremacy.
“Skin bleaching didn’t start yesterday and Blac Chyna is just one of MANY people, who have fallen into its trap.”
@Paulce3 said, “I’ve seen on several occasions where really dark-skinned people get shamed for being that way and black beauties getting underappreciated.
“Black models complain about the favouritism towards lighter skinned models over them all the time.”
@3Jessi5 wrote,“Blac Chyna is taking advantage of the insecurities of colourism and self-hate.
“Skin whitening cream is horrible. This should not be advertised and she is choosing Africa for a reason. Shameful.”
Comments on the posts on both Chyna’s and Whitenicious Instagram pages have been disabled.
(NAN)
