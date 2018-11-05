Kindly click below to VOTE





If Nigeria's Presidential Election Holds Today Between Abubakar Atiku And Muhammadu Buhari Who Would You Vote For? POLL: @Mbuhari or @atiku If Nigeria's Presidential Election Holds Today Between Abubakar Atiku And Muhammadu Buhari Who Would You Vote For? November 4, 2018

Your trusted online news platform, NigerianEye.com is currently running an opinion poll on social media platform, Twitter and your participation will gladen our hearts.As political campaigns officially kick-off this month, we will like to sample your opinion with the simple question below...