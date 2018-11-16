A 34-year-old pastor of the Global Influence Ministry in Benin City, Edo State, Joseph Igwemoh, has been arraigned at an Oredo Magistrates’ Court, Edo State, for alleged abduction and having carnal knowledge of a married woman, Stella George.The woman is said to be a chorister in the church.It was learnt that the suspect joined the woman and her husband, Mr. Paul Nosakhare, in holy matrimony.Pastor Igwemon, who was arraigned on a two-count charge of abduction and an act likely to cause a breach of the peace, was accused of sleeping with Stella inside the church.He pleaded not guilty.The charges read: “That you, Pastor Joseph Igwemon, on the 15th day of October, 2018, at about 1200 hours, in your church, Global Influence Ministry, located at 16, Owoseni Street, off Mission Road did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by having carnal knowledge of one Stella George, who is a chorister in your church, having wedded her and her husband, one Paul Nosakhare and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.“That you, Pastor Joseph Igwemon, on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district, did abduct one Mrs. Stella George by keeping her in your home for months, knowing that she is married and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 361 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976 as applicable in Edo State.”Magistrate Isi Ukhun Iyoha granted the pastor bail at N200,000 and a surety who must be employed.She adjourned the case till November 29 for hearing.