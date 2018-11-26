A man identified as Matthew Adedoyin, 40, was on Monday paraded by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly abducting, raping an American lady he met on social media.Paraded alongside Adedoyin was his alleged accomplice Idowu Ayeni, both arrested at 7, Akanbi Street, Abule Egba in Ifako-Ijaiye where the victim Tawanda Jackson, 46, was rescued around 2am.Adoki said the raid of the criminals hideout was carried out in collaboration with operatives of 9Brigade Nigerian Army.Adedoyin was said to have lured the victim Tawanda Jackson, 46, an acquaintance to Lagos on November 11 under the guise of being a wealthy Prince and had received her at the airport.According to DSS Director Mrs. Betty Adoki, the suspect told Jackson, a mother of five whom he met on a dating site that he was a wealthy Prince from Arogbatesu royal family of Ile-Ife, Osun State.Adedoyin, Adoki said pretended to be an exporter of ginger and bitter cola, adding that he told the American he had large plantation of cocoa and palm oil with many slaves working for him.The DSS boss said the victim’s release followed a compliant from the United States Consulate, Lagos that she was abducted on November 21.The suspect allegedly raped her several times, seized her international passport and credit cards.Adoki said: “He said that his father was a former king of Ife Titun, Osun State and that he was heir apparent to the throne. He further cajoled the victim that he owns several buildings in Lagos, including where Jackson was held hostage.“But the victim started to suspect a foul play when he was losing patience and said he rented the place meanwhile, it was a ramshackle place he said his father owned,” Adoki said.She said Adedoyin, in furtherance to his deceit, was discovered to have reserved Protea Hotel, Ikeja, as accommodation for the victim while in Nigeria, but deliberately moved her to another hotel, in order to prevent the monitoring of Jackson by the Embassy.“He eventually seized her international passport, credit card and United States (US) identity card in order to prevent her possible escape. The suspects received the victim at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos on November 11 and promptly lodged her at Turn Up Hotel, Ipaja for three days before moving her to a prepared hideout in Abule Egba, where she was held hostage.“Consequently, on November 26, about 2am, Jackson, was rescued from the captivity of these criminal elements that are suspected to be internet fraudsters and kidnappers. Jackson was held hostage at 7, Akanbi Street, Abule Egba, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, by one Mathew Adedoyin and his accomplice, Idowu Ayeni.“Investigation would be intensified after which the suspects would be prosecuted in line with relevant laws.”Adedoyin who claimed to be a real estate agent denied the allegations of abduction and rape insisting that they had sex on her request.He said she flew to Nigeria to marry him and that he lodged her at Turn Up Hotel on arrival.He said he moved her to his friend’s house to stay pending when he could raise money for her return ticket to the United States.He denied seizing the victim’s passport, claiming he took it from her for safe keeping.Ayeni said he was uncomfortable when Adedoyin brought the victim to his house but had no concrete plans on when they intended to leave.Ayeni, who said he works as a litigation officer with a law firm, denied