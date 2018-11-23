Some fans are unhappy with Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala after she missed several chances in the team’s 4-0 win over Zambia in their second match at the Ghana 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Wednesday.Nigeria put their title defence hopes back on track after they defeated Zambia 4-0 in their Group B match following their 1-0 loss in their opening match to South Africa.Francisca Ordega, Desire Oparanozie, Rasheedat Ajibade and Amarachi Okoronkwo scored the goals.China-based forward Oshoala assisted with one of the goals but missed up to five chances to extend the lead – including two chances in quick succession.The fans, who were unhappy with the former Liverpool Ladies player, said the missed chances ruined the efforts she put into the win for the team.One of them, Adeolu Ishola, said, “I was not happy with the team after they lost their first match but this win has given me the confidence I used to have in them. Asisat played well but she should have scored two of those chances she wasted for her good performance to be crowned.“Against South Africa, she was creating chances which others wasted but today (Wednesday) she created the chances for herself and wasted them as well. That is not good enough.”Another fan Idiat Olawunmi said, “I love watching when Asisat plays but today I am not happy with her. I wanted her to score and she had many chances to do that. In the next game, she will be under a lot of pressure to score. If she had converted one of the chances she had against Zambia, scoring in the next match will be easier for her.”For Oluchi Ikenna, Oshoala should not start the next match and should play from the bench.“There is too much pressure on Asisat. Everyone wants to see her score goals – that may be the reason she is missing chances.”