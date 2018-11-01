President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said Nigerian economy under his watch was looking good.He, however, promised his administration’s commitment to making it better.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while receiving the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Nigeria, Mr. Jesper Kamp, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.“The Nigerian economy is looking good and we look forward to making it better,” the President told the Danish Ambassador after receiving his Letter of Credence.Buhari said Nigeria welcomed further strengthening of relations with countries, especially in the areas of agriculture and trade.He told the Danish Ambassador that he was pleased that relations between Nigeria and Denmark have remained strong.He, however, admitted that in the economic sphere, there is still some more work to be done.The President also received Letters of Credence from the new High Commissioner of Pakistan to Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. Waqar Kingravi (retd.); the new Ambassador of Senegal to Nigeria, Mr. Babacar Ndiaye; and the new Ambassador of Belarus to Nigeria, Mr. Vyacheslav Beskosky.He told them that Nigeria valued the existing cordial and friendly relations with their countries.The President described the long-standing military cooperation between Nigeria and Pakistan as very commendable and beneficial to both countries.“Given the vast experience of the Pakistani military, your commitment in assisting us to develop our military is commendable,” he told the Pakistani High Commissioner:The Nigerian leader recalled that as a former military officer, several of his colleagues who trained in Pakistan still have very fond memories of the country.Receiving the Senegalese Ambassador, Buhari commended President Macky Sall of Senegal for his roles in the progress achieved in the political process in Guinea Bissau.Noting that he was aware of the economic progress taking place in Senegal, the President stressed the need for stability in the West African region to ensure rapid socio-economic development, particularly in the key areas of education, health and infrastructure.“The bigger we are the bigger the problems, so we must continue to do our best to surmount our challenges in the region,”Buhari, who is also the current Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government, told the Senegalese envoy.In his audience with the Belarus Ambassador, the President harped on the need for improved economic ties, while commending the Eastern European country for accommodating international students from Nigeria in their tertiary institutions.Buhari wished the four ambassadors successful tenures and reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to continue to partner with their countries in areas of mutual concerns.