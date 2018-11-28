Popular social activist and co-convener of ‘our mumu don do’ crusade, Prince Deji Adeyanju, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.





Adeyanju, had arrived the Force Headquarters, where he was organising a peaceful rally in protest of the alleged involvement of the Police in the siege on the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly Complex on Tuesday before he was reportedly picked.





Though no official statement from the Police authority on his arrest, but a source at the rally ground said the Kogi-born activist had been whisked to the FCT command of the Force, where he is expected to be arraigned in court immediately.





Members of the Police Force were alleged to have provided coverage for 5 out of the 25 members of the Akwa Ibom Assembly, on Tuesday, to carry out a botched impeachment exercise against the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel.





Irked by the allegation of police involvement in the Tuesday’s debacle, Adeyanju took to his social media handles and accused the security agency of complicity.





‪”What makes DEMOCRACY democracy is when institutions of state don’t take sides with political parties. The shameless taking side of the Police in Akwa Ibom House of Assembly invasion is unacceptable. They are planning same in Benue”.





‪”The Police as an independent institution must always act responsibly and autonomously without any interference from vested interests “Aso Rock” and anti democratic forces who are bent on truncating our democracy.





“‪This is why we protest at 11am today. #PoliceNotPoliticians”.





Adeyanju therefore, mobilised for a peaceful rally to be held at the Force Headquarters Wednesday by 11am, in a protest tagged, #PoliceNotPoliticians.